CMRF cheques worth Rs 1.36 crore distributed

Nalgonda: Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) is a boon to poor who are in need of financial assistance during the medical expenses, said MLA Bhupal Reddy

On Saturday, the MLA distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs 1.36 crores to 278 beneficiaries of Nalgonda constituency in a programme held at his camp office.

Speaking on this occasion, Bhupal Reddy informed that the poor are being treated in private hospitals for various reasons. To ease the financial burden, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had allotted crores of rupees under the CMRF to the poor.

He informed that as many as 4100 beneficiaries have received Rs 22 crore in the form of cheques out of 5,300 CMRF applications that were sent from Nalgonda constituency.

The remaining 1200 applications are under consideration, he added

He thanked CM KCR for making Nalgonda constituency the top in CMRF funding in the State.

Municipal vice-chairman Abbagoni Ramesh, Kangal MPP Karim Pasha , ZPTC Chitla Venkatesam, Municipal Floor Leader Abhimanyu Srinivas, Party leaders Depa Venkat Reddy Aitagoni Yadaiah, Bakaram Venkanna Market Committee vice-chairman Pinnapureddy Madhusudan Reddy, Jamal Qadri and Single Window Chairman Vangala Sahadevareddy and beneficiaries were present.