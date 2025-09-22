CM’s Smmaka Saralamma visit tomorrow: Seethakka reviews preps

Hanumakonda: ChiefMinister A Revanth Reddy will visit the Sammakka–Saralamma temple at Medaram in SS Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district on September 23. In preparation for this, on Sunday, Minister for Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Women & Child Welfare Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), along with district collector Divakar TS and SP Shabarish, inspected the arrangements. She inspected the temple, the command control room and surrounding areas, instructing officials to make fool-proof arrangements.

The minister said on September 23 the CM will arrive in Medaram by helicopter. He will have darshan of Sammakka–Saralamma, lay foundation for works related to the Maha Jatara, hold a review meeting with officials and priests, and address a press meet. Later, he will lay foundation for temple reconstruction works and release designs for development of Sammakka–Saralamma.

She noted that the CM has immense faith in the goddesses and expressed happiness over his visit to Medaram. She directed officials to prepare a detailed advance plan to ensure success of Reddy’s visit.