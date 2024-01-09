Live
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 09 January, 2024
- CES 2024: Nvidia Introduces GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Chips, Asserts Dominance in the "AI PC" Arena
- Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan to meet today, to discuss issues on voter registration
- CES 2024 Highlights: Samsung, LG, and Instacart Unveil Intriguing News and Gadgets
- Major parties fail to improve living standards of people
- Close fight will be between YSRCP & resurgent TDP
- Delhi records minimum temp of 7.9, air quality in 'very poor' levels
- All parties witness flurry of activity over tickets
- JSP eyeing two seats in Vizianagaram
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 09 January, 2024
Just In
Coca-Cola delegation meets Revanth
Highlights
Hyderabad: A senior-level delegation of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) led by Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief of Public Affairs, Communications, and...
Hyderabad: A senior-level delegation of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) led by Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief of Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability (PACS) met State Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday. The delegation briefed him about the company’s total investment which is more than Rs 3,000 crore in Telangana, including the ongoing green field project at Bandathimmapur of Siddipet district.
Among other things, the HCCB delegation assured the CM of their commitment to continue to contribute towards the community development of the region. Revanth also assured the HCCB team of his government’s help and cooperation towards ensuring ease of doing business for the company.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS