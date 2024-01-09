Coca-Cola delegation meets Revanth

Hyderabad: A senior-level delegation of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) led by Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief of Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability (PACS) met State Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday. The delegation briefed him about the company’s total investment which is more than Rs 3,000 crore in Telangana, including the ongoing green field project at Bandathimmapur of Siddipet district.

Among other things, the HCCB delegation assured the CM of their commitment to continue to contribute towards the community development of the region. Revanth also assured the HCCB team of his government’s help and cooperation towards ensuring ease of doing business for the company.