Cold temperatures to rise in State for next two days

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has announced that the cold temperature will be high in Telangana for the next two to three days. It has been revealed that the severity of cold in the State is increasing day by day. However, after three days, the severity of the cold may return to normal. And from the last week of December, the cold intensity will increase again and cold winds will blow.

During the night, the temperature will drop by one degree below normal. It is said that the temperature is recorded between 12 and 13 degrees in Hyderabad and surrounding areas. Medak district recorded the lowest temperature of 12.5 degrees and Bhadradri Kothagudem recorded the highest temperature of 18 degrees.

Average daytime temperature is between 28 and 31 degrees. Khammam district recorded the highest temperature of 31 degrees and Hyderabad and its suburbs recorded the lowest temperature of 28 degrees.