Cold wave grips Telangana, Adilabad records 7.6°C

Hyderabad: Several parts of Telangana are reeling under severe cold wave-like conditions following the dip in the temperatures due to the winds. For the past few days, Adilabad district has been recording the night temperatures below 10 degree Celsius.



On Thursday, Arli (T) in Bheempur mandal of the district recorded 7.6 degree Celsius followed by 8 degree Celsius in Pippaldari of Adilabad rural, 8.1 degree Celsius in Sirpur (U) of Komarambheem district.

Bharampur in Adilabad district recorded 8.5 degree Celsius, Adilabad Urban and Chaptra recorded 8.8 degree Celsius, 9 degree Celsius in Thalamadugu, 9.3 in Ramnagar, 9.5 in Thamsi and Ginnedari.

According to the Telangana State Planning Development Society (TSDPS), night temperatures in 23 districts were at 15 degree Celsius. The officials said that the temperatures may decrease further on Saturday. Several districts in the state may see the temperatures below 10 degree Celsius.

The western disturbances in the northern parts of the country is affecting the temperatures in Telangana. Minimum temperatures are likely to drop to 9-10 degree Celsius in Hyderabad and to 7-9 degree Celsius in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.