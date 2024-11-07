Cold Wave Intensifies in Telangana, Temperatures Drop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As a cold wave continues to intensify across Telangana, temperatures in Hyderabad have been steadily dropping. The city has been experiencing cooler conditions, especially during the night, with meteorologists predicting a further dip in temperatures over the coming days.

Typically, during the festival season of Dussehra and Diwali, Telangana witnesses a drop in temperatures, signaling the onset of the colder months. This year, however, the cooling process has been gradual, with the nights becoming notably colder. The temperature in Hyderabad has been hovering between 18-20°C in recent days, providing much-needed relief to the city's residents.

According to the Meteorological Department, while rainfall has subsided and wind speeds have decreased, the drop in nighttime temperatures is expected to continue. Experts predict that the temperatures will fall even further in the coming nights, making the weather even more comfortable for residents.

In other parts of the state, the cold wave is becoming more pronounced. Northern and western regions, such as Adilabad, Khammam, and Warangal, are expected to experience harsher cold conditions, the weather department has warned.

With the drop in temperatures, people have started adopting winter clothing and taking measures to stay warm. Many are also adjusting their cooking and daily routines to accommodate the colder weather.