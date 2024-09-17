Collective Efforts Ensure Peaceful Ganesh Immersion: Cyberabad CP

On the final day of the Ganesh immersion processions, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Avinash Mohanty, IPS, visited various immersion sites in the Shamshabad zone and Madhapur Zone and interacted with the on-ground Cyberabad Police staff.

The CP first visited Kamuni Cheruvu and Thondupally Cheruvu, within the Shamshabad Police Station limits. CP instructed DCP B. Rajesh and other officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the processions and the immersion of Ganesh idols.

CP next visited the Madhapur zone, Rayasamudram Cheruvu at RC Puram Police Station limits, and Gangaram Cheruvu at Chandanagar PS limits. DCP Madhapur Dr. Vineeth G, IPS., W&CSW DCP Srujana Karnam, ADCP Madhapur Jayaram, and others accompanied the CP.

CP Avinash Mohanty expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the police officers, officials from various departments, members of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi, citizens, and all other stakeholders for their cooperation in ensuring a successful completion of the Ganesh immersion festivities.

He emphasized that the immersion process has been proceeding without any untoward incidents, highlighting the collective efforts of the Cyberabad Police along with the GHMC, TSSPDCL, R&B, TRANSCO, Transport, Irrigation, Fire Services, Health Department, and other supporting agencies.

The Commissioner also acknowledged the vital contributions made by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS), media personnel, and the public in maintaining peace and harmony throughout the celebrations.

He added that the police department, in collaboration with all concerned agencies, had implemented well-coordinated measures to ensure a smooth and peaceful Ganesh Navratri celebration. Special arrangements were made at the immersion sites to avoid inconvenience to children, women, and the elderly. Additionally, comprehensive measures were taken to provide a conducive working environment for the employees, officials, and volunteers involved in the immersion process.