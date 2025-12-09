Collector Abhilasha Abhinav reviews preps for conduct of panchayat elections

Khanapur: Nirmal district Collector Abhilasha Abhinav stated that comprehensive arrangements are being made for the conduct of Gram Panchayat elections.

While holding a review meeting with concerned officials, she instructed them to promptly complete all necessary arrangements at every polling station. She emphasised that there should be no shortcomings in the election process. Tahsildars and MPDOs, who joined the meeting online, were once again given guidance on the procedures for conducting elections.

She advised officials to exercise caution in managing the elections and ensure that no difficulties arise at the election material distribution centres. She directed that sufficient vehicles should be kept ready for the transportation of election staff and materials.

Additional Collectors Faizan Ahmed and Kishore Kumar, ASP Upendra Reddy, DPO Srinivas, DEO Bhojanna, and other officials attended the meeting.