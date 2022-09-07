Collector Anudeep Durishetty conducts inspection of ZPHS

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty conducted sudden inspection in Palvoncha mandal on Tuesday. He visited ZPHS in Jagannadhapuram village and inspected facilities there. He went to 10th classroom and interacted with each student in the class. He tested the reading skills of the students in the English subject and expressed satisfaction.

He asked the headmaster strive for 100% results in 10th class examinations this year. He also advised him to make a plan so that no dropouts happen in the school this year.

He examined the menu for midday meals programme and questioned students if they have any issues. He directed the village sarpanch to appoint a night watchman for security of the school.

District Education Officer Somasekhar Sharma, ZPTC B Vasudeva Rao, tahsildar Ranga Prasad and others officials were present.