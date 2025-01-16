Collector Badavath Santosh Inspects Rythu Bharosa Beneficiary Details

Nagar Kurnool: On Thursday, District Collector Badavath Santosh conducted a field visit to Palem Gram Panchayat in Bijinapally Mandal of Nagarkurnool district. He inspected the layout in Survey Number 275/A of the village and reviewed the selection process of beneficiaries under the prestigious Rythu Bharosa scheme being implemented by the government.

During the visit, the Collector, along with the Mandal Tahsildar, MPDO, Mandal Agriculture Officer, and Panchayat Secretary, verified the details of the beneficiaries at the ground level. He emphasized the importance of accurate identification of beneficiaries and directed the officials to ensure clarity in the implementation process.

The Collector also inspected warehouses, rice mills, mining-related lands, industrial lands, and non-agricultural lands in the village. He instructed officials to prepare comprehensive and detailed reports on these areas.

Earlier, at the Palem Gram Panchayat office, the Collector reviewed the records of land details and beneficiary information collected by the officials.

The visit was attended by Bijinapally Tahsildar Sriramulu, MPDO Katalappa, Mandal Agriculture Officer Neeti, Panchayat Secretary, and other officials.





