Collector Conducts Surprise Inspections at Welfare Schools, Vows Comprehensive Support for Students' Growth

Gadwal: District Collector B.M .Santosh has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that all basic facilities are made available to students studying in government schools, stating that comprehensive development in school infrastructure is a top priority.

As part of a surprise inspection on Friday, the Collector visited multiple educational institutions, including the Telangana Gurukula School and Junior College in Beechupalli village, Erravalli Mandal. During the visit, he inspected classrooms, hostel rooms, toilets, and other infrastructure facilities and issued necessary suggestions for improvements.

While inspecting the toilets, the Collector noticed a lack of water supply and immediately instructed the officials from the Mission Bhagiratha department to ensure that water is supplied without delay. He directed school authorities to plan and submit the required number of beds per hostel room based on the number of students for better accommodation and comfort.

He interacted with 10th-grade students, reviewing their study patterns and inquiring whether they were satisfied with the basic amenities provided. Encouraging them to study well and achieve good results, he emphasized the importance of academic performance, particularly in Class 10.

Inspection of Telangana Social Welfare Residential School, Aija

Later, the Collector visited the Telangana Social Welfare Residential School and Junior College near Erravalli, where he reviewed the ongoing admission process. He noted the presence of vacant seats and assured that these vacancies would be filled after the third phase of counseling, following discussions with higher authorities.

He conducted a thorough inspection of residential blocks, bathrooms, toilets, and other essential facilities. The Collector also personally verified how the telephone facility provided for students to communicate with their parents is functioning. He remarked that such communication helps support students' emotional well-being, especially for those staying away from home.

He stressed that the government is consistently working towards student welfare, providing all necessary support to help students perform well and secure top ranks.

Visit to Telangana Social Welfare Residential Boys’ Junior College, Veerapuram

The final leg of the visit included a surprise inspection of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Boys’ Junior College in Veerapuram village, Gadwal Mandal. The Collector reviewed the Mid-Day Meal scheme, inspecting the menu and tasting the food served to students. He also gathered direct feedback from students, who reported that the meals were tasty and satisfactory.

He collected admission-related details and assessed the condition of classrooms, bathrooms, and other essential facilities. Interacting personally with the students, he learned about their specific needs and experiences.

Collector’s Message

Speaking on the occasion, Collector B. Y. Santosh reiterated that the government is working tirelessly to ensure holistic development in government schools, not only by creating a conducive learning environment but also by focusing on:

Adequate hostel accommodations

Clean drinking water

Hygienic sanitation facilities

Nutritious food

Effective teaching methodologies

Mental health and emotional support

He encouraged students to stay focused on their goals, and to study with discipline and dedication to achieve the best academic results.

The inspections were attended by school principals Mr. Srinivas, Mr. RamAnjaneyulu, and Mr. Raju, along with school staff, students, and other stakeholders.

These visits reflect the administration’s proactive approach to strengthening public education infrastructure and ensuring that no child is left behind in the pursuit of quality education.