Collector D Anudeep launches mobile vaccination drive

Kothagudem: District Collector D Anudeep has launched mobile vaccination drive at the Collectorate here on Monday and appealed to the agency people to avail this opportunity and protect themselves from the deadly coronavirus.

In the first phase, the vaccination drive was launched in Cherla, Karakagudem, Aswapura, Mulkalpalli, Julurupadu, Aswaraopet and Gundala mandals in the district.

The Collector informed that 11 vehicles were arranged for the drive and vaccine will be given to about 2,200 people per day. He said that vaccine is the only option to prevent Covid-19. The officials concerned were told to create awareness among the people about the vaccination programme. The Collector further informed that the vaccination drive will be conducted in all mandals in the district.

District Medical and Health Officer Sireesha and other medical officers were present on the occasion.