Collector directs GPs, municipalities to clear pending electricity bills

Mahbubnagar: Giving instructions to the representatives of Gram Panchaytis (GPs) and Municipalities, district Collector S Venkat Rao directed them to immediately clear the pending electricity bills.

While taking part in a review meeting with the Transco officials at his camp office on Monday, the district Collector sought to know from the officials about the status of various power installation and electricity related works in the district. Speaking on the occasion, the district Collector directed the Transco officials to expedite the erection of power poles along the national highway passing through the district headquarters and surrounding towns and villages.

He said during the road widening many poles and transformers were removed and the re-installation works are long pending. The Collector directed the officials to give priority to these pending works and complete the same immediately and relive the public from the hassles of power problems due to road expansion works.

The Collector also sought to know about the pending electricity bills in the district from the officials. To which the officials the power bills were not cleared for months and years together in some cases. Reacting to this the district Collector immediately directed the concerned electricity department officials to clear their pending bills immediately by submitting the power bills on time to the concerned departments and also instructed the Transco officials to do a continuous follow up and ensure the bills are collected on time. The review meeting was attended by Transco SE Murthy and other officials.