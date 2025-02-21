Collector facilitates installation of transformer

Bommalaramaram (Yadadri Bhongiri): District Collector Hanumanth Rao, along with Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Gangadhar, conducted a surprise inspection of Yavapur Thanda in Bommalaramaram Mandal on Thursday. Walking through the village, the Collector interacted with the tribal residents and inquired about their issues. Several griev-ances were brought to his attention, prompting him to issue immediate orders for their resolution.

One of the key concerns raised was the frequent low-voltage problem, affecting household appliances. The Collector instructed officials to install a 25 KV transformer immediately, with its foundation complet-ed the same day and installation scheduled for the next day. He also directed authorities to restore high-mast streetlights, improve sanitation, and provide electricity poles and cable wires for five houses.

Focusing on agriculture, the Collector encouraged farmers to adopt organic vegetable farming for better health and higher profits. Organic Scientist Rajender Reddy was contacted to provide training and guid-ance. Additionally, he ordered water connections for houses lacking proper supply.

A long-pending land dispute of a local resident was resolved on the spot, while road construction delays were addressed by directing officials to speed up widening works from Khajipet to Thoomkunta Cross-roads. A needy elderly woman received a bed with a mattress through donor support.