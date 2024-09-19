Collector holds meeting with parties on voters list

Mulugu: District Collector held a review meeting with various political party leaders and officials on preparation of voters list here on Wednesday. Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said that a transparent voter list will be prepared to successfully conduct the Gram Panchayat elections.

According to the schedule of the State Election Commission for the preparation of the voter list, the draft was published on September 13. He said that objections will be received on the list from September 13 to 21. On 19th, suggestions and advice will be received from political parties under the leadership of MPDOs at the mandal level. He said that the final list will be published ward-wise on September 28. He ordered the officials to complete the mapping process along with the voter merging process. He said that problems and grievances in the preparation of voter registration, establishment of polling centers, problems in the preparation of the voter list should be resolved immediately. He said that there are 1,556 wards under 174 gram panchayats under 9 mandals in the district. He said that it should be seen without any kind of carelessness and without any room for complaints.

DPO Dev Raj, representatives of various political parties and others participated in this meeting.