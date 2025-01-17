Collector inspects beneficiary identification process in villages

Khanapur: The beneficiary identification process is underway in the district and officials are recording details of eligible benefi-ciaries at the field level in different villages, mandals and the city.

To take stock of the progress, district Collector Rajarshi Shah visited Raiguda and Kondapur Ponna villages of Si-rikonda mandal and closely observed the field verification of ration cards, Rythu Bharosa and Indiramma house sur-vey being done by officials on Thursday.

The Collector directed officials to prepare a list of eligible beneficiaries through the Gram Sabhas regarding the RythuBharosa, Indiramma houses, ration cards and Indi-ramma Atmiya Bharosa welfare programmes to be imple-mented by the State government on January 26.

The list will be presented in the village councils on January 21 and after approval, the list of eligible persons would be submitted in the Collector’s office. According to schemes, Rs 12,000 will be provided to the eligible family under the Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa scheme, Rs 6,000 will be pro-vided as the first instalment, and the landless poor will be provided for at least 20 days in the National Rural Em-ployment Guarantee Scheme.

He said that a list of Rythu Bharosa beneficiaries should be prepared with the details of lands suitable for cultivation and the list prepared by the agricultural officials should be examined at the field level. He added that the complete de-tails of the applicants for the ration cards should be rec-orded and the annual income of those living in rural areas should not exceed 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh for those living in urban areas. The Collector said that house survey for the Indiramma is almost completed in the district. The list of eligible persons would be thoroughly checked and a final list should be prepared with the help of Ward Sabha’s and Gram Sa-bha’s and send to the Collector through the login of Man-dal Parishad Development Officers.