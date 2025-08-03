Live
Collector inspects fertiliserS stock
Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy conducted surprise inspections in Dharpalli and Indalwai mandals on Saturday during which he visited the fertiliser godown in Onnajipet.
He checked whether the stocks available in the fertiliser warehouses were in accordance with the details in the register.
He instructed the secretaries of the societies to ensure that sufficient fertilisers are available for the needs of the farmers and to bring stocks by indenting them immediately.
He suggested that stock boards with fertiliser details be displayed everywhere and that the boards should be set up on a permanent basis.
Since fertilisers are available for the needs of the district, he advised that efforts should be made to ensure that the distribution is done in a planned manner without farmers facing any difficulties in getting fertilisers anywhere.