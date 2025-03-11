Collector Inspects Layouts in Gadwal, Directs Officials to Ensure Infrastructure Development

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to ensure that layout developments strictly adhere to government regulations.

On Tuesday, the Collector conducted a field inspection of layouts in Survey Numbers 898, 900, and 93 under the Gadwal Municipal limits. During the visit, he emphasized the need for compliance with layout development rules and instructed officials to provide necessary infrastructure as per land development plans.

While inspecting Survey Number 898, he inquired about the availability of basic amenities and instructed officials to ensure the proper installation of underground drainage lines and manholes. He further mandated that internal roads, individual water connections, sewage lines, stormwater drainage, septic tanks, or a sewage treatment plant (STP) be made compulsory within the layout. Additionally, he stressed the need to develop open spaces with greenery and construct boundary walls.

Moving on to Survey Numbers 900 and 93, the Collector assessed the status of water resources, approach roads, electricity, and drainage connections. He instructed officials to comprehensively provide these essential services. He also emphasized that the land designated for the layout must be officially verified, and development should be carried out strictly as per government-approved plans.

The inspection was attended by Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, Municipal Commissioner Dasharath, Irrigation EE Srinivasa Rao, Town Planning Officer Kurmanna, Gadwal Tahsildar Mallikarjun, Assistant Engineers, and other officials.