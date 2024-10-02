  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Collector inspects LRS process at ground level

Collector inspects LRS process at ground level
x
Highlights

District Collector Badavath Santosh directed officials to expedite the review of LRS (Layout Regularization Scheme) applications

Nagarkurnool: District Collector Badavath Santosh directed officials to expedite the review of LRS (Layout Regularization Scheme) applications. As part of the LRS process, the Collector, along with officials, inspected a plot belonging to Bandari Jayamma, who had previously applied for LRS. On Tuesday, the collector reviewed plot number 35 located in survey number 73, near Kollapur Junction in the Nagar Kurnool Municipality area.

He inquired about the plot details and EC (Encumbrance Certificate) details from Panchayat Secretary Sashikala. The collector emphasized that all applications should be thoroughly examined at the field level and that applications that meet legal requirements should be approved promptly.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick