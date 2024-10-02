Live
- PM Modi to launch tribal village development initiative in Jharkhand today
- Woman surgeon becomes first DG of Armed Forces Medical Services
- CID to investigate actress Jethwani’s case
- Rajini undergoes heart procedure
- BIE to issue duplicate documents free of cost
- CM Naidu for Machilipatnam today
- Will lay down pan-India guidelines, says SC
- Ongole: Senior Citizen Clubs at village-level mooted
- Huge number of people still waiting for flood relief
Collector inspects LRS process at ground level
District Collector Badavath Santosh directed officials to expedite the review of LRS (Layout Regularization Scheme) applications
Nagarkurnool: District Collector Badavath Santosh directed officials to expedite the review of LRS (Layout Regularization Scheme) applications. As part of the LRS process, the Collector, along with officials, inspected a plot belonging to Bandari Jayamma, who had previously applied for LRS. On Tuesday, the collector reviewed plot number 35 located in survey number 73, near Kollapur Junction in the Nagar Kurnool Municipality area.
He inquired about the plot details and EC (Encumbrance Certificate) details from Panchayat Secretary Sashikala. The collector emphasized that all applications should be thoroughly examined at the field level and that applications that meet legal requirements should be approved promptly.
