Collector inspects nomination centres

District Election Officer and Collector Rahul Sharma instructed that the nomination process for the 2025 Gram Panchayat elections in the district must be conducted transparently, and without any disruptions, and that all departments should work in coordination to achieve this.

He made surprise inspections of the nomination centers at Kamalapur, Amudalapalli, Rampur, Gollabuddharam, Lambadi Tanda ‘B’, and Dudeekulapalli within the Bhupalpalli mandal area on Monday.

He reviewed nomination receipt procedures, record entry, technical facilities, and arrangements for candidate conveniences. He examined the register entries for nominations, checking the date, time, and serial numbers.

With Tuesday being the final day for filing nominations for the second phase, he directed returning officers to make appropriate arrangements in view of the likely large number of candidates expected to arrive.

He advised that candidate details be uploaded to T-Poll immediately and that additional staff be arranged to ensure the upload process proceeds without any interruptions. He instructed officials and staff to carry out every stage of election management responsibly, impartially, and transparently.

MPDO Taruni Prasad, returning officers Sadanandam Anil Kumar, and MPO Nagaraju were present.