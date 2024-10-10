Collector lays stress on institutional deliveries

Wanaparthy: A district level review meeting on maternal and infant mortality and care measures was held at the collectoratehere on Thursday. It discussed the causes of maternal deaths and infant deaths in the district from January to September.

The district medical and health officer (DMHO) r Jayachandra Mohan took to the notice of the committee that 4 maternal deaths occurred from January to September and 56 infant deaths occurred from April to September. The Collector enquired about the causes case by case. On this occasion, the Collector said that the medical officers should pay special attention to the health of high-risk pregnant women and they should inquire about the previous health conditions and record the same in the ANC check-up. Similarly, ECG is also recommended for high risk pregnant women.

The Collector questioned why a majority of deliveries were preformed through C-section in Vepanagandla and some other primary health centers. As a staff nurse has been appointed in every primary health center and also infrastructure has been provided in the labour ward including air conditioning, henceforth the number of deliveries in the primary health centersshould increase significantly, he said.

Additional Collector Local Bodies SanchitGangwar, Dr Kiranmayi, Chinnamma Thomas, Dr Sainath Reddy, and others participated in the meeting.