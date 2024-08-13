Collector Orders Biometric Attendance for Hostel Students Starting August 16th

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed that biometric attendance be implemented for students residing in government hostels starting from August 16. On Tuesday, the Collector conducted a surprise inspection of the SC and BC welfare hostels in the district, including the BC Hostel-B in Ganjipet.

During the inspection, the Collector emphasized the importance of initiating biometric attendance to ensure regular monitoring of students' presence. He also assessed the academic capabilities of students from 3rd to 10th grade by conducting brief educational assessments. The Collector advised hostel authorities to organize special classes to improve the quality of education provided to the students. He insisted on providing nutritious meals to the students daily, as per the prescribed menu.

In addition, the Collector inspected the kitchen, dining hall, and toilets, stressing the need for cleanliness to prevent seasonal diseases. He instructed that the toilets and surrounding areas be kept clean at all times. The students were also to be divided and housed separately according to their class levels, rather than all being accommodated together. Necessary repairs to doors and windows in the hostels should be carried out promptly, as per the Collector's orders to the concerned officials.

Earlier, the Collector visited Priyadarshini Women's Degree College. He ordered the engineering officials to reconstruct the walls that had been demolished for election-related activities during the last elections. He confirmed that the required funds have already been released for this purpose and urged that the construction work be completed within the next 15 days.

During his visit, the college principal, Kalander Bhasha, and committee member Sai Shyam Reddy requested the establishment of a library, botanical garden, and a hostel for the college. The Collector assured them that necessary steps would be taken to meet these requirements.

The inspection was attended by officials including R&B EE Pragati, District BC Welfare Officer Ramesh Babu, SC Welfare Officers B. Saroj, Panchayati Raj EE Damodar Rao, and hostel wardens.