Collector Pays Glowing Tribute to Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram on 118th Birth Anniversary

Gadwal: Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram, who tirelessly worked for equality and social justice, remains a guiding light for all generations, stated District Collector B.M. Santosh.

On Saturday, the 118th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram were organized under the aegis of the Scheduled Castes Development Department, in front of the District Hospital in Gadwal. The Collector, along with District SP Srinivas Rao, garlanded the statue of Dr. Jagjivan Ram and paid rich floral tributes.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram was not only a freedom fighter but also a remarkable leader who played a significant role in the post-independence development of India. Born on April 5, 1908, he actively participated in the freedom struggle and later contributed immensely to the nation's building process.

He was one of the longest-serving cabinet ministers in Indian history, holding crucial portfolios like Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Labour, Minister of Agriculture, and Minister of Defence. As Agriculture Minister, he efficiently implemented the Green Revolution, transforming India into a self-sufficient nation in food grain production.

The Collector highlighted his notable leadership during the Indo-Pak war as Defence Minister, which led to India’s victory and the creation of Bangladesh. He said Dr. Ram’s contributions to social reform were invaluable, likening him to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in his relentless fight for the rights of the underprivileged and efforts to eradicate untouchability. His life stands as a beacon for achieving equality and social justice.

He urged today’s youth to draw inspiration from Dr. Ram’s life and follow his ideals.

Later, a commemorative program was held at the Collectorate meeting hall, where floral tributes were offered to a portrait of Dr. Jagjivan Ram.

Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, RDO Srinivas Rao, BC Welfare Officer Saroj, SC Welfare Officer Ramesh Babu, DPO Nagendram, Tahsildar Mallikarjun, and Dalit association leaders were among those who participated in the event.