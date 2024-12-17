Collector Rahul Sharma inspects Group-II exam centres

Bhupalapally: District Collector Rahul Sharma conducted surprise inspections at Montessori, Balaji Integrated Teaching School, and Government Junior College exam centres in the district on Monday.

He informed that that 17 exam centers were set up in the district. As per TSGPSC regulations, cell phones are not allowed inside exam centers. The Collector adhered to this rule by leaving his cell phone in his vehicle before inspecting the exam centres and monitoring the arrangements and facilities.

He advised invigilators and chief superintendents to strictly implement the rules during the examinations. He stated that robust arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth and proper conduct of the examinations at all centers.

Candidates are not to be allowed to leave the exam centres until the exam is complete. He assured uninterrupted electricity supply to all exam centres and mentioned that emergency medical services have been set up at all centres.

He also confirmed the supply of safe drinking water. The Group 2 exam consists of four subjects, with exams held in the morning and evening sessions on both days. At Montessori School, 15 rooms were arranged for 360 candidates, with 190 candidates attending and 170 absent. At Balaji Integrated Teaching School, 12 rooms were arranged for 288 candidates, with 144 attending and 144 absent. At the Government Junior College in Bhupalpalli, 12 rooms were arranged for 288 candidates, with 116 attending and 172 absent.

TSGPSC supervisors, chief superintendents, route officers, and DIPRO Srinivas were present on the occasion.