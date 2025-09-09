Collector Reviews Indiramma Housing Progress in Aiza Municipality

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has instructed officials to provide proper guidance to beneficiaries of the Indiramma Housing Scheme so that they can construct quality houses at minimal cost and complete the works without delay.

On Tuesday, the Collector inspected the houses being constructed under the scheme in Ward No. 6 of Aiza Municipality. He personally examined the construction quality and progress at the sites. Officials informed him that out of the 12 houses sanctioned, 5 had reached the roof level while 7 were at the basement stage.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector directed housing engineers and officials to actively support the beneficiaries by advising them on ways to build durable and cost-effective houses. He emphasized that government funds must be credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts on time and in phases to enable them to complete the construction quickly.

The Collector reminded the public that the government is providing sand free of cost, and beneficiaries are only required to bear expenses related to labor charges and transportation. He instructed officials to ensure that there is no shortage of sand or soil in the district and that construction materials remain readily available.

During the interaction, the Collector enquired with the beneficiaries about any issues or difficulties they were facing in the construction process. He assured them that the government would continue to release funds step by step and urged them to complete their houses at the earliest.

The inspection program was attended by Municipal Commissioner Saidulu, Municipal Manager Ashok Reddy, Housing AE Vamshi, Ward Officer Bharat, and other staff members.

On 09-Sep-2025 8:05 pm, veeresh Morugu wrote:

Hans News Service Gadwal.

