Collector Ronald Rose conducts training for counting staff

Mahbubnagar: District Collector Ronald Rose conducted a training programme for the staff appointed for municipal elections vote counting in Mahbubnagar on Tuesday. As the counting of municipal elections is scheduled on January 25, the district administration is training the counting staff so that the counting process goes on smoothly without any issues.

The District Collector took part in the training programme, where in officials from both Bhootpur and Mahbubnagar municipalities took part and cleared the doubts of counting staff during the training programme. As the municipal elections were conducted successfully across all the 49 wards of Mahbubnagar and 10 wards of Bhootpur municipalities in Mahbubnagar district, now the counting process is remaining and to make it successful, the Collector along with other senior officials conducted the training programme for the staff concerned.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector directed the counting staff to take all measures and follow the Election Commission guidelines while counting and advised them to take utmost care during counting so that there no errors or untoward incidents occur during the counting. "Counting of ballot boxes is completely different from that of Electronic Voting Machine counting. Therefore, the election counting staff must be careful during the counting. Utmost care must be taken before announcing the results and the officials must not give any scope for any kind of erroneous counting or for any kind of untoward incident during counting," said the Collector.