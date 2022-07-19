Collector RV Karnan distributes accreditation cards to journalists

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan launched the distribution of accreditation cards to the journalists in the district on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Collector said that they had issued a total of 636 accreditation cards to the journalists, which were finalised by the district media accreditation committee. Assistant Director Md Abdul Kaleem said that they would distribute the accreditation cards to the journalists at the DPRO office from Wednesday onwards.

Additional DPRO Sharada, district media accreditation committee members K Prakash Rao, K Bapu Rao,T Karunakar, Ch Venugopal Rao, G Srinivas, Md Shukoor, Md Nayeem and DPRO office staff Shivani were also present.