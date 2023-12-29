Live
- Mahila University agreement with EUSAI
- Sangareddy police releases crime report 2023, sees an increase in crimes
- Hyderabad: Three from MH arrested with MDMA drugs worth Rs. 7.10 lakh
- Traffic challan website crashes, over `8.44 crore collected till now
- Delhi LG Approves Long-Awaited Statutory Reforms For Medical Termination Of Pregnancy
- Hyderabad: Praja Palana centres witness heavy rush
- Kautilya Institution has felicitated the toppers of the CAT-2023 Results.
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 29 December, 2023
- Delhi Traffic Police Issues New Year Advisory: Traffic Restrictions And Safety Measures In Central Delhi
- Annual Crime Report: Cybercrimes increase in Kothagudem dist
Just In
Collector RV Karnan explains application process of Praja Palana programme
Nalgonda: Erstwhile Nalgonda district’s ‘Praja Palana’ Nodal Officer, Director of Health Department, RV Karnan explained the application process for...
Nalgonda: Erstwhile Nalgonda district’s ‘Praja Palana’ Nodal Officer, Director of Health Department, RV Karnan explained the application process for specific schemes under the ‘Praja Palana’ programme here on Thursday. “People should tick on the opposite side of the schemes on the form to get the ‘Abhaya Hastam’ guarantee schemes and mention details of the family members clearly,” he said.
As part of the initiative, the process for receiving application for five guarantees schemes was undertaken at the 1st Ward in Panagal, 5th and 21st Wards at the DIET centre in the district. Municipal Commissioner Kandukuri Venkateswarlu informed that 48 teams have been formed in 48 wards in the town with Municipal, AnganWadi, MEPMA and ASHA teams who will work to receive the applications. He said that ten teams will visit all the wards separately.