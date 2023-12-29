Collector RV Karnan explains application process of Praja Palana programme

Nalgonda: Erstwhile Nalgonda district’s ‘Praja Palana’ Nodal Officer, Director of Health Department, RV Karnan explained the application process for specific schemes under the ‘Praja Palana’ programme here on Thursday. “People should tick on the opposite side of the schemes on the form to get the ‘Abhaya Hastam’ guarantee schemes and mention details of the family members clearly,” he said.

As part of the initiative, the process for receiving application for five guarantees schemes was undertaken at the 1st Ward in Panagal, 5th and 21st Wards at the DIET centre in the district. Municipal Commissioner Kandukuri Venkateswarlu informed that 48 teams have been formed in 48 wards in the town with Municipal, AnganWadi, MEPMA and ASHA teams who will work to receive the applications. He said that ten teams will visit all the wards separately.