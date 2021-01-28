Collector RV Karnan inspects college, hostel in Khammam

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan inspected Government Women Degree College and BC Hostel in Khammam on Thursday, which would be resumed from February 1.

He interacted with Principals and wardens and enquired the issues of the college and hostels and directed the headmasters and principals to arrange seating in classes as Covid norms.

The Collector told them to give strict orders to students attending the schools to wear masks and maintain social distance in classroom and dining halls. Wardens were told to provide best food as per menu to students.

Karnan even checked toilets in schools and colleges and warned that officials will conduct surprise visits once the schools are opened.

Government Women Degree College and Junior College Principals G Padmaja and Sathya Raj, wardens of BC Ramadevi and lecturers were present on the occasion.