Collector S Venkat Rao suspends headmaster for coming late to school

Mahabubnagar: District collector S Venkat Rao suspended principal of Kaverammapeta Government Primary school for coming late and not attending to prayer in the school on Monday.

The collector as part of his regular inspections of various department had conducted a surprise visit to Kaverammapet government primary school and inspected the attendance registers and later also took party in the school prayer along with the students.

However, the headmaster of the school Sri Laxmi was not present at the school at the time of school prayer. The collector waited for over almost one hour, and the principal had come 55 minutes late.

Another teacher Sharada also came to the school late. Not satisfied at the way the teachers were conducting their duties by not following punctuality, the collector expressed concern and issued suspension notice to the school principal, while another teacher Sharada, who came late to the school was given Memo for her late coming.

Later the district collector took part in the school prayer along with the students and he even visited the classrooms and interacted with the students. "We will not tolerate any sort of discrepancy in the performance of teachers. All teachers must be present at the time of school prayer by 9 am in the morning.

However, we have found the school principal not maintaining proper time and we have issued suspension notice against her. Other teachers were also given memo for coming late to the school," he said.