Collector Santosh Calls for Youth to Follow the Ideals of Bhagya Reddy Varma

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh emphasized that every individual should work diligently to fulfill the ideals and vision of social reformer Bhagya Reddy Varma. On Thursday, the Collector paid floral tributes to a portrait of Bhagya Reddy Varma as part of his birth anniversary celebrations held in the premises of the District Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector described Bhagya Reddy Varma as a great visionary who recognized that education was the key to progress and took significant steps to eliminate social inequalities. He highlighted that Bhagya Reddy Varma was a pioneering leader who established schools for Dalits, aiming to instill self-confidence and provide them with opportunities for a better future.

“He worked tirelessly for the education and empowerment of Dalit girls by setting up dedicated schools for them, thereby showing them a path to a dignified life,” the Collector noted. He added that Varma fearlessly opposed social evils like untouchability and the Devadasi system, striving to bring about positive change in society.

Calling on the present generation, especially the youth, the Collector urged them to walk in the path shown by Bhagya Reddy Varma and become active participants in social transformation. He further stated that the district administration is committed to ensuring that all eligible citizens receive the benefits of developmental and welfare schemes effectively.

Several dignitaries and officials participated in the program, including Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsinga Rao, RDO Srinivasa Rao, Agriculture Officer Narender, BC Welfare Officer Ramesh Babu, SC Welfare Officer Saroj, and representatives from various caste-based community associations.

The event was marked by respect, reflection, and renewed commitment toward social equality and educational empowerment, echoing the legacy of Bhagya Reddy Varma.