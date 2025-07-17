Collector Santosh Ensures Uninterrupted Supply of Seeds and Fertilizers for Kharif Season

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed agriculture officials to take all necessary measures to ensure the timely availability of quality seeds and fertilizers for farmers during the ongoing Kharif season.

On Thursday, the Collector held a review meeting at the IDOC Conference Hall with agriculture department officials to assess the current seasonal agricultural conditions in the district.

During the meeting, the Collector stated that essential fertilizers such as urea, DAP, and potash complexes are adequately stocked in the district. He instructed the agriculture department to ensure that fertilizers reach the farmers without any inconvenience or delay. He advised farmers to procure their required fertilizers through Agriculture Rythu Seva Kendras (Agri-RSKs) and Primary Cooperative Societies.

Additionally, the Collector stressed the importance of seed companies providing written assurances that they would procure every seed produced by farmers. He directed officials to collect these written commitments from the companies immediately.

He also instructed agriculture officers to remain accessible to farmers at all times, offering timely advice and support whenever needed.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik, ADA Sangeetha Lakshmi, Cooperative Officer Srinivasulu, various Mandal-level Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs), and others.