Live
- Calcutta HC grants BJP permission to conduct rally in Bengal’s Siliguri city on July 21
- Durand Cup 2025 returns with prize money boost, new venues — but amid ISL uncertainty
- War of words in Maha Assembly between Aditya Thackeray, Shinde camp ministers
- Maha: Pending honorarium of ASHA volunteers process begins
- Gujarat approves eco-friendly Tehsil panchayat offices in 11 districts
- Expansion of Shirdi Airport be completed before upcoming Kumbh Mela: Maha CM
- Calcutta HC directs Bengal govt to ensure conducting pending students' body polls at earliest
- Congress calls for foreign policy reboot after India’s UN Gaza abstention
- U'khand: High-profile arrests, 71 per cent conviction rate marks CM Dhami’s anti-corruption push
- ED, ATS, and now land fraud: Chhangur Baba’s legal troubles mount
Collector Santosh Ensures Uninterrupted Supply of Seeds and Fertilizers for Kharif Season
Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed agriculture officials to take all necessary measures to ensure the timely availability of quality...
Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed agriculture officials to take all necessary measures to ensure the timely availability of quality seeds and fertilizers for farmers during the ongoing Kharif season.
On Thursday, the Collector held a review meeting at the IDOC Conference Hall with agriculture department officials to assess the current seasonal agricultural conditions in the district.
During the meeting, the Collector stated that essential fertilizers such as urea, DAP, and potash complexes are adequately stocked in the district. He instructed the agriculture department to ensure that fertilizers reach the farmers without any inconvenience or delay. He advised farmers to procure their required fertilizers through Agriculture Rythu Seva Kendras (Agri-RSKs) and Primary Cooperative Societies.
Additionally, the Collector stressed the importance of seed companies providing written assurances that they would procure every seed produced by farmers. He directed officials to collect these written commitments from the companies immediately.
He also instructed agriculture officers to remain accessible to farmers at all times, offering timely advice and support whenever needed.
The meeting was attended by Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik, ADA Sangeetha Lakshmi, Cooperative Officer Srinivasulu, various Mandal-level Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs), and others.