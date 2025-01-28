Live
Collector Sets 15-Day Deadline to Complete Double-Bedroom Housing Projects
District Collector B..M. Santosh has instructed concerned officials to complete the pending construction works of double-bedroom houses within 15 days.
On Tuesday, a review meeting was conducted at the IDOC Conference Hall regarding the progress of double-bedroom house construction in Parumala and Gonupadu villages. During the meeting, the Collector directed officials to take all necessary measures to ensure the houses are handed over to beneficiaries at the earliest.
The Collector emphasized the urgent completion of essential infrastructure, including water supply, electricity connections, drainage systems, septic tanks, cleanliness, and landscaping. He further stated that while some beneficiaries have already been identified, the remaining selection process should be completed through a lottery system as per government regulations.
The Collector also ordered the issuance of show-cause notices to officials from the Electricity and Housing Departments who failed to attend the meeting.
Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsinga Rao, Irrigation Executive Engineer Sreedhar Reddy, Panchayat Raj DE Laxman, Electricity AE Srinivas, and Deputy Tahsildar Karunakar from the Collector’s Office, among others, attended the meeting.