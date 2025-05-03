Collector sets one week deadline for Indiramma houses’ construction

Wanaparthy: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi reviewed the progress of the Indiramma housing construction on Friday with tahsildars, MPDOs, MEOs, and Municipal Commissioners during which he stressed that the entire process must be completed by May 10.

He stated that on January 26, as a pilot project under the first phase, Indiramma houses were sanctioned to 1,300 beneficiaries, with one village selected from each mandal.

However, so far, only 414 beneficiaries have started construction. Among these, 94 have completed the basement level; 54 houses have received the first phase bill payment.

He instructed that a meeting be held on Saturday with those who have not yet started construction. If anyone expresses disinterest in continuing, they must provide a written statement. He emphasised that houses from those unwilling to proceed will be reallocated to other poor families in need.

The Collector also specified that beneficiaries must build their homes within 600 sq ft. “If anyone has started construction on a larger area, they should be persuaded to reduce it; otherwise, their sanction under the Indiramma scheme should be cancelled,” he said. Regarding the second phase, he ordered that based on reports submitted by the Indiramma Committees, the list of eligible beneficiaries scrutinised by the designated officials must be uploaded through the collector login.

Surabhi said that in many mandals and municipalities, lists were prepared after scrutiny by special officers.

Beneficiary orders will be issued to eligible people with the approval of the in-charge minister.

Additional collector (local bodies In-charge) Yadayya, Housing PD Parvathalu attended the meeting.