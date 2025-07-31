Collector Takes Swift Action on Student Protests: Strict Orders Issued to Officials, School Staff Suspended

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has responded promptly and firmly to the concerns raised by students protesting the lack of basic facilities at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule B.C. Boys Gurukula School located at Alampur Chowrasta in Undavalli Mandal. Following a student protest that spilled onto the roads, the Collector made a personal visit to the school on Thursday, interacted directly with students and staff, and issued strict orders to officials for immediate redressal of the problems.

The Collector emphasized that any concerns faced by students should be communicated legally and responsibly to the concerned authorities, assuring them that student safety is a top priority for the administration. He cautioned that protests on public roads can be dangerous and stressed that such incidents should never recur.

As part of immediate corrective actions, Deputy Warden Rajitha and Supervisor Naveen were suspended for negligence. Additionally, memos were issued to the Principal, Warden, and Housemasters for their failure to fulfill their duties. The Collector also directed that an FIR be filed against the building owner for allegedly threatening students.

To address infrastructure concerns, the Collector announced that four existing toilets will be temporarily used, and new toilets and bathrooms will be constructed within a month to accommodate all students adequately. He also instructed that students must receive nutritious meals strictly in accordance with the approved menu.

Highlighting serious concerns regarding food quality, the Collector ordered that substandard rice be returned immediately and replaced with good-quality rice. He warned of strict disciplinary action against those responsible for any negligence in this matter.

Given that the R.O. water plant at the school is non-functional, he mandated that mineral drinking water be supplied immediately to ensure students' health is not compromised. Teachers were instructed to maintain utmost responsibility towards student health, education, and safety, with continuous monitoring of these aspects.

Surprise Inspection at Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Kalugotla

Later in the day, the Collector conducted a surprise inspection of the Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Kalugotla village, Undavalli Mandal. The visit followed an incident where a female student was suspected to have been bitten by a snake and was rushed to the hospital. The Collector personally interacted with the student and inquired about her current health condition.

He reiterated that student health remains a critical concern and directed that the school surroundings be kept clean to prevent the presence of snakes and other harmful pests. The premises must be maintained hygienically at all times, he said.

The Collector also checked school registers and insisted that both teacher and student attendance must be maintained at full strength. He reaffirmed the order that quality nutritious food should be served daily as per the official menu.

Participants in the program included:

District Coordinator Anil, Headmaster Ramakrishna, KGBV Principal Parimala, Sub-Inspector Shekhar, Warden Renuka, teachers, students, and other officials.