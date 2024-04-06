Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar Launches Awareness Campaign on Voting Rights

In a move to empower citizens with their fundamental right to vote, Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar has initiated a comprehensive campaign in Vanaparthi district. Termed as the 'Voting Rights Sword' bestowed upon the public in the realm of democracy, the collector emphasized the importance of exercising this invaluable right to contribute to the creation of a new society.

Addressing participants at the rally conducted from the premises of the Polytechnic College grounds on Saturday morning, the collector kickstarted the 5K Run program aimed at raising awareness on the utilization of voting rights among voters. He highlighted the significance of every individual leveraging their priceless voting rights to strengthen democratic principles and contribute to societal welfare. As part of this initiative, the collector unveiled a CD containing information to raise awareness about voting rights.

The 5K Run rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and youth, who actively engaged in slogans and songs emphasizing the priority of voting.



Dignitaries such as Local Body Chairman Gangwar, Revenue Officer Ram Maheshwar, Election Observer Lakshmibai from the Revenue Department, A.O. Bhanu Prakash, and Social Welfare Officer Nushita, along with other district officials and dignitaries, graced the event with their presence.