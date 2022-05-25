Collector Uday Kumar inspects SSC exam centre in Nagarkurnool

Nagarkurnool: District Collector P Uday Kumar inspected an SSC exam centre set up at a Government High School, in the district headquarters on Wednesday and directed the concerned officials to make sure that the public examinations are held fairly without giving scope for any kind of lapses.

The ongoing tenth class examination center set up at a government high school in Nagar Kurnool town was by inspected by District Collector P. Uday Kumar on Wednesday.

The collector visited all class rooms and school premises and closely observed the conduct of the examination.

The Collector while interacting with the invigilators also inquired about the attendance of the students.

On this occasion the Collector examined the CC footage and observed whether the seals of question papers bundles were opened on time and whether the rules were followed.

The collector advised the concerned school authorities to make sure that the CCTV cameras are functioning perfectly.

Govindaraju, District Education Officer Nagarkurnool said that the district witnessed 98.8 per cent attendance for the SSC examination on Wednesday.