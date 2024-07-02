Collector urges officials to speedily dispose of pending grievances

Rangareddy: On the first day of the month, the Rangareddy district received a total of 70 applications during the Prajavani programme held on Monday. The programme was organised in the community meeting hall of the district Collectorate at Kongarakalan.

The District Collector, K Shashanka, supervised and took part in the programme, wherein he asked the officials concerned to address the complaints as a priority. Apart from the District Collector, Additional Collector Pratima Singh and DRO Sangeeta received the applications submitted by the people hailing from different parts of the district.

The Collector wants the district officials of the Line department to pay immediate attention to the complaints received during the Prajavani programme. The measures taken in response to the complaints made during the Prajavani programme must be uploaded online and ensure that no public grievance should be left unattended, he said.

The officials from different Line departments from Municipality and Revenue were presented during the Prajavani programme held on Monday.

The surge of applications was witnessed only two days after the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Naveen Mittal, went into a huddle with the revenue officials and asked them to take up pending Dharani applications on a priority basis.

The CCLA chief held a review meeting with the District Collectors and additional collectors on pending Dharani issues through a video conference from his office in Hyderabad on June 29.

He instructed the District Collectors to resolve the pending Dharani applications within the next 10 days. The CCLA chief also inquired about the district-wise steps taken by the authorities to resolve the pending issues. “The slow pace of the remedial process should be stepped up, and special measures should be taken to resolve the pending Dharani issues within ten days,” said the CCLA chief.