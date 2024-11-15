Collectorate staff protest attack on DC

Wanaparthy: Leaders of employee associations in the district stated on Thursday that attacks on government employees are unacceptable. They condemned the recent attack on Vikarabad collector Prateek Jain and other officials in Lagacherla village of Dudyala mandal.

Employee associations from the Revenue and Panchayati Raj departments held a protest in the collectorate, wearing black badges to express their dissent. They demanded legal action against those who attacked the collector.

District officials and employees participated in the demonstration.

Following the protest, they submitted a petition to district collector Adarsh Surabhi, additional collectors (local bodies) Sanchith Gangwar and (revenue) Venkateshwarulu, urging strict action against the perpetrators of the attack.