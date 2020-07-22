Colonies in Hyderabad go into self lockdown for a week as coronavirus cases spike

Hyderabad: In the view of surging coronavirus cases, people residing in various colonies at Kukatpally and Sardar Patel Nagar went into self lockdown after the report of coronavirus cases in the colonies. Even the traders voluntarily shut their shops and business establishments to contain the virus spread.

Sardar Patel Nagar in the city has reported 10 coronavirus positive cases following which the colony residents decided to go for the self-imposed lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

Last month, the merchant association trading in various commodities announced lockdown till July 5 as rapid increase in the coronavirus cases in greater Hyderabad region. Even some associations in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad went into self-lockdown voluntarily after the cases reported in their areas.

No containment zones:

Although there is an increase in the cases, no containment zones were seen in the city. Even the people are unaware of the cases reported in their colonies. However, most of the coronavirus infected people are being advised home isolation, residents of the colonies calling for self lockdown to contain the virus spread and following all the precautionary measures.