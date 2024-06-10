Colonists who took relay hunger strike for the betterment of colony

Nagarkurnool: People of 17th Ward participated in relay hunger strike in BC Colony on Sripuram Road in Nagar Kurnool District Centre. Even after 15 years of establishment of the colony, the residents of the colony are worried that there is still no road facility and it is not possible to enter the colony when it rains.

BC Colony belonging to 17th Ward is far from the town. However, Riley went on a fast, expressing his anger that we will remember only during the election that the people of the colony are not cared about. They warned that if the problems in the colony are not resolved immediately, they will stage a dharna in front of the municipal office. Residents of the colony are expressing concern that even an ambulance auto bike cannot enter the colony during emergencies.

However, the residents of the colony are expressing their anger that they are not paying attention to their agitation for a week. Even though this colony ward councilor in the 17th ward is currently the municipal chairman, the residents of the colony are expressing deep regret that our lives have not changed. Colony residents still want to respond and provide basic facilities to the people in the colony.