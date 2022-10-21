Come back, invites KCR to those who left party

Hyderabad: To give a strong blow to BJP and to strengthen the party, Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to readmit all those leaders, who left the party earlier. He took this responsibility on his shoulders, it seems.



Telangana politics are heated up with several leaders changing parties. At this juncture, TRS launched 'Operation Akarsh'. Official sources said that KCR himself invited several leaders to join hands with him.



Dasoju Sravan joining the pink party is already confirmed while news are making rounds that Swamy Goud and Jitender Reddy will join the ruling party. It also came to know that KCR gave green signal to invite all those, who played a key role in Telangana movement, into the party.

Along with invitation, KCR is also promising them of giving prominence in the party. Swamy Goud's entry is almost confirmed while KCR himself is going to held talks with Jitender. According to the sources, discussions are going on with Enugu Ravinder Reddy also.