Come Nov 29, BRS will roar with excitement to celebrate Deeksha Diwas

The BRS will celebrate Deeksha Diwas in a festive atmosphere at Telangana Bhavan here on November 29 to remember the hunger strike taken up by party chief K Chandrashekar Rao for Separate Telangana. A video documentary will be released by the party leaders during the program.

A meeting of the general body of the GHMC was held at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday. MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that November 29 would go down in history as a great day in the Telangana state formation movement. Srinivas Yadav said that the hunger strike undertaken by KCR on November 29 with a slogan of ‘Telangana Vachudo... KCR sachudo’, created a major earthquake in the country’s politics.

Srinivas Yadav recalled that the Telangana state, which was achieved through struggle, had developed a lot under the leadership of KCR in the last 10 years. He said that all festivals were celebrated grandly under the auspices of the government and several programs were conducted to promote culture and traditions of Telangana.

He said that the Telangana movement started with the main slogan of water, funds and appointments. He said that although the movement was launched in 1969 and 1972 earlier, the Telangana state formation movement gained momentum only after 2001 under the leadership of KCR. He said that after the formation of Telangana state, the problems faced by the people of rural areas were solved by providing drinking water to every household through Mission Bhagiratha.

The Deeksha Divas poster was unveiled on the occasion. He said that a special video explaining the background of the Telangana movement and KCR’s fast unto death would be shown on the occasion. He said that BRS Party Working President KTR, former ministers, MLAs, MLCs and key leaders would attend the Deeksha Divas program.