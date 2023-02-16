Command Control for big temples in ts

Hyderabad: The State government is coming up with a command control to monitor temples. It is on the lines of the police command and control centre to monitor big temples across the State to review the situation whenever demanded.

According to a senior official, in order to ease out facilities for devotees in temples and to enable them to plan their visit, the Endowments department has been taking steps to make temple services online.

The department has started online facilities for the benefit of pilgrims in 36 major temples in the State. Now authorities would be monitoring temples through a command control being set up in the headquarters of the department.

The official said the department had started online services in temples like Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri, Sri Vemulawada Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple, Saraswati Temple in Basara, Sri Komuravelli Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, Sri Ganesh Temple & Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Secunderabad, Sri Karmanghat Hanuman Temple, Balkampet Yellamma Temple. Apart from booking accommodation and sevas, devotees can also book Prasadam, which will be sent to them in speed post.

The official said the Endowments commissioner would be monitoring the day-to-day activities of temples through the command and control centre and issue necessary instructions to temple authorities. The idea behind this is to streamline the system and crowd management, especially during festivals when devotees come to temples in large numbers. The temple authorities would be given instructions through the command control from the commissioner's office, the official said.

Presently, the centre would monitor 14 major temples; later it would be implemented in other temples. The official said the online services have been yielding good results for temples. It is benefitting people to plan their visit without facing any inconvenience at the last minute.

Giving an example, he said over 1.13 lakh people had ordered 'Talambaralu' of Kalyanotsavam of Bhadradri Sita Ramachandra Swamy. They were sent through speed post last time. People who can't visit a temple can book the Seva online. The temple authorities would be sending prasadam, the official added.