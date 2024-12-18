Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 18 December, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 18 December, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 18 December, 2024
- Prez Murmu’s winter sojourn in city begins
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 18 December, 2024
- PM Modi extends b'day wishes to Aviation Minister Kinjarapu, praises his popularity among youth
- YS Jagan to visit Kurnool today
- 3rd Test: Australia declare on 89/7, set 275-run target for India
- Passengers may face inconvenience with ‘Rail Roko’ protest in Punjab
- President Droupadi Murmu Visits Hyderabad Today
Just In
Commission set up to resolve farmers’ issues: Gadugu Gangadhar
Thanks CM Revanth for appointing him member of the body
Nizamabad: Gadugu Gangadhar expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for appointing him a member of Telangana State Agriculture Farmers Welfare Commission.
Speaking to media persons at his residence here on Tuesday, Gangadhar said the Chief Minister established the Commission to resolve farmers’ issues related to agriculture, irrigation, seeds, fertilizers, warehouses, rice mills, and societies etc.
He stated that opposition parties are misleading farmers on loan waiver. He assured that if farmers who have not received the Rs 2 lakh loan waiver report the issue to the commission, it will be resolved.
He mentioned that the government is taking strict action against those who attacked the district Collector in Lagcharla under the guise of farmers.
The government is considering reviving irrigation associations to address irrigation issues for farmers, similar to the past.
He criticized the Telangana government’s farmer coordination committees, calling them mere ceremonial statues, and announced the reappointment of model farmers.
Gangadhar stated that the commission has full authority to take action against officials in the relevant systems causing trouble for farmers.
He proposed appointing one Agricultural Extension Officer (AEO) for every thousand acres. He assured that any hardships faced by farmers brought to the commission’s attention would be resolved. As a member of the State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission, Gangadhar emphasised the commission’s commitment to addressing farmers’ issues.