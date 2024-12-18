Commission set up to resolve farmers’ issues: Gadugu Gangadhar

Nizamabad: Gadugu Gangadhar expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for appointing him a member of Telangana State Agriculture Farmers Welfare Commission.

Speaking to media persons at his residence here on Tuesday, Gangadhar said the Chief Minister established the Commission to resolve farmers’ issues related to agriculture, irrigation, seeds, fertilizers, warehouses, rice mills, and societies etc.

He stated that opposition parties are misleading farmers on loan waiver. He assured that if farmers who have not received the Rs 2 lakh loan waiver report the issue to the commission, it will be resolved.

He mentioned that the government is taking strict action against those who attacked the district Collector in Lagcharla under the guise of farmers.

The government is considering reviving irrigation associations to address irrigation issues for farmers, similar to the past.

He criticized the Telangana government’s farmer coordination committees, calling them mere ceremonial statues, and announced the reappointment of model farmers.

Gangadhar stated that the commission has full authority to take action against officials in the relevant systems causing trouble for farmers.

He proposed appointing one Agricultural Extension Officer (AEO) for every thousand acres. He assured that any hardships faced by farmers brought to the commission’s attention would be resolved. As a member of the State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission, Gangadhar emphasised the commission’s commitment to addressing farmers’ issues.