Committed to empower women: Seethakka

Mulugu: Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka said that the government is committed to providing interest-free loans to the DWCRA, also known as self-help groups (SHGs), to support and encourage women to excel in business.

Speaking at a programme Chalvai village under Govindraopet mandal in Mulugu district on Wednesday, she said that the objective of the government is to empower the about 67 lakh women associated with the DWCRA. “It’s heartening to see the SHGs grow from small savings like Rs 10 to crores of rupees. Indeed, a disciplined effort from the SHGs.” Seethakka said.

Furthering the development of women, the Congress government has been disbursing interest-free loans to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore per year for the growth of women entrepreneurs, she said. Seethakka said the interest-free loans have been a boost to women in the predominantly tribal district of Mulugu, which has many tourism destinations, such as the UNESCO World Heritage Site Ramappa Temple, Laknavaram Lake, Bogatha waterfalls, Medaram, the abode of tribal deities Sammakka and Saralamma, and Mallur Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. Later, she distributed loan cheques to SHGs. In another programme at Tadvai mandal headquarters, Seethakka interacted with the Gothi Koya Adivasis.

The Gothi Koyas urged the minister to provide drinking water, and power supply, issuance of ration cards and seek to establish Anganwadi centres. She assured them of addressing the drinking water problem by arranging water tankers. She urged the tribals to protect the forest to save the environment. Mulugu District Collector T S Diwakara, Superintendent of Police Shabarish, ASP Sivam Upadhyaya and District Libraries chairman Banoth Ravichander were among others present. Seethakka also participated in several programmes at different places and distributed sanna biyyam (fine rice).