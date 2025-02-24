  • Menu
Complaint Filed Against Government Teachers for Engaging in Illegal Businesses – Public Demands Strict Action.

Highlights

Bonkur Suresh Maharaj has lodged a formal complaint with the District Education Officer (DEO), addressing it to Superintendent Ramakrishna, alleging that government teachers are engaging in real estate businesses in violation of their professional duties.

Gawal : Bonkur Suresh Maharaj has lodged a formal complaint with the District Education Officer (DEO), addressing it to Superintendent Ramakrishna, alleging that government teachers are engaging in real estate businesses in violation of their professional duties. He claimed that these activities are leading to negligence in student education.

Key Allegations in the Complaint:

Government teachers are violating service rules by engaging in private business activities.

According to CCS Conduct Rules, 1964 – Rule 15, government employees are prohibited from engaging in business.

As per IPC Section 168, financial transactions related to business by government employees are considered illegal.

Teachers are prioritizing their personal businesses over dedicating time to students.

Many teachers are hiding their illegal earnings under the names of associates and evading income tax.

Speaking on the matter, Bonkur Suresh Maharaj stated, "Government teachers receive hefty salaries, yet they are neglecting their primary duty of educating students. Instead, they are involved in personal business ventures. This is unacceptable, and strict action must be taken against such teachers to protect the future of students."

Public Demand for Action Against Corruption in Education

The issue has sparked public outrage, with many demanding stricter enforcement of rules to curb corruption in the education sector. Citizens are urging authorities to ensure that teachers remain committed to their roles and do not misuse their government positions for personal financial gain.

