Complaint filed against MLA Jagga Reddy at HRC in Nampally

Nampally: Telangana private employees' association registered a complaint against Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy in Human Rights Commission on Tuesday for his inappropriate remarks against the Telangana minister Harish Rao at a road show taken as part of election campaign for municipal elections recently.



Condemning the inappropriate comments made by the MLA, president of the association Gandham Ramulu said that it was improper on the part of Jagga Reddy, being an MLA, to pass inappropriate comments against the state minister. He urged HRC to take action against the MLA for his comments and demanded the MLA to tender apologies to Harish Rao as well as Telangana society for hurting their sentiments. He warned the MLA of severe consequences if he continues to make inappropriate comments against the CM and his family members.

General secretary of the association Karunakar Reddy, working president Prashant, Shivshankar, Anand Rao, Prabha Reddy, Vijaya, Radha and others were among those who submitted the petition.