Complete avenue plantation by July 18 in Kamareddy: Collector Dr A Sharath

Kamareddy: District Collector Dr A Sarath directed the officials to complete the target of avenue plantation by July 18.



On Friday, he inspected saplings planted as part of sixth phase of Haritha Haram in Padmajivadi and Bhumpalli villages in Sadashivanagar mandal, Madhavapalli in Gandhari mandal, Gandhari, Timmapur and Pedda Kodapagal villages and suggested the locals to plant saplings in three rows.

The Collector urged the public representatives, officials and people to come forward voluntarily and become partners in Haritha Haram drive. He suggested planting of trees like mango, pomegranate, tamarind on both sides of roads. NREGA officers were told to dig ditches on Ambareshwar's mound in Bhumpalli suburb.

The Collector had issued show-cause notice to Madhavapalli Sarpanch for neglecting plantation drive in avenue plantation.

Additional Collector Venkatesh Dhotre, Zilla Parishad CEO Chander Nayak, DPO Naresh, sarpanches Padmajiwadi Kavita, Bhumpalli Lalita, MPDO Ashok, Tahsildar Ravinder, Gandhari MPDO Ravi Ishwar Goud,

Tahsildar Nagaraju and officials were present on the occasion.