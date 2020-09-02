Complete pending works of CM Giri Vikasam: Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil

Nalgonda: District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil suggested the officials of District Rural Development and Electricity departments to work jointly and to take steps to complete the pending works for the development of the blocks of ST beneficiaries under CM Giri Vikasam Scheme.

On Wednesday, he conducted a meeting with the officials of DRDA and TRANSCO on the status of Giri Vikasam works in the district and advised them to conduct a co-ordination meeting on September 4 to review the progress of electrification works of the beneficiaries in Miryalguda and Devarakonda divisions, which were identified by mandal level committees.

Transco SE P Krishnaiah, DRDA PD Shekar Reddy, Divisional Engineers of Devarakonda and Miryalaguda Rukmareddy and Venkata Krishnaiah participated in the meeting.